Gov Radda Withdraws Illegal Lands Allocated To Individuals

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda has revoked all lands alleged to have been illegally allocated to people by some government officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state.

This was contained in a circular issued by the director of human resources in the office of the head of the civil service, Mr Ado Yahaya who said that the governor observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of land and carve-outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

He directed that the practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.

“Accordingly, any government official who involved himself in such illegal allocation of land in the state will be severely sanctioned in line with the extant rules governing the service,” he stated.