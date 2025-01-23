Kwara State-born Fatima Azumi Isa has emerged as the overall best-qualifying candidate at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for the November 2024 Diet examination.

Fatima, a native of Lafiagi in Edu local government area of Kwara State and 2024 First Class graduate of Accounting from Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, cleared all five papers of the ICAN examination in one sitting, achieving the highest overall average score among all candidates nationwide.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Fatima will be celebrated at the next ICAN induction where she will receive three prestigious awards, including the ICAN merit prize for first overall professional level, SWAN prize for best qualifying female candidate in the Diet, Akintola Williams Deloitte and Touche prize for best qualifying candidate in a Diet.

A family source told LEADERSHIP that Fatima’s journey to stardom began with her exceptional performance in the IJMB Advanced Level examinations where she emerged as one of the top candidates with outstanding scores.

“In 2023/2024, Fatima represented Igbinedion University in the national intellectual competition, the ICAN Accountancy Challenge, competing against universities and polytechnics across Nigeria and securing third place in the qualifiers,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined the family and the people of the state to celebrate Fatima over her brilliant performance in the ICAN 2024 Diet examination.

AbdulRazaq commended Fatima for making her parents and Kwara State proud with her sterling academic achievements.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, congratulated Fatima’s parents, Alhaji Abubakar Yaya Isa, a retired deputy accountant general of Kwara State, and Hajia Adama Isa, for the right upbringing and the culture of excellence that obviously inspired their daughter.

The governor wished Fatima continued success, long life, and good health as she strives for even greater achievements in the future.