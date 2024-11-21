Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has advocated that past and present northern leaders should fashion out a Marshal Plan for youth development in the North.

The governor gave the suggestion on Wednesday as a panellist at the Stakeholders’ Roundtable On Northern Nigeria Youth Development, which was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

He said the Marshal Plan must involve all stakeholders, adding that “all Northerners who held political positions from 1999 to date (from the Federal to State Levels) must be involved in this Northern Rescue Mission.’’

The governor added that “apart from the political class, the business class, traditional and religious institutions, and the civil society must be involved.”

“In the development of Marshal Plan, Security Plans or Frameworks, Northern States Governments and Stakeholders must strategically engage the youths. Their full involvement will surely be a game -changer in our fight against insecurity and tackling of our developmental challenges,’’ he added.

“In Kaduna State, we are building three Vocational and Technological Skills Acquisition Cities to equip our youths with the requisite skills to enable them take up jobs in industries and other businesses our administration has attracted to Kaduna State. The Skills Cities will graduate at least 12,000 youths annually.

“We are also remodeling the Panteka Market in Kaduna to become a major centre for skills acquisition, engaging over 38,000 artisans. We are carrying out comprehensive infrastructure upgrade at Panteka Market to make it an international center for skills acquisition and job creation,” he further said.

Governor Sani also said that his administration was collaborating with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to provide Nigerian Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) certification for graduates of the Skills Cities and Panteka Market.

‘’NSQF is an instrument approved by the Federal Executive Council for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired through technical and vocational training,’’ he added.

The governor said, ‘’this certification is recognized locally and globally and will provide our youths with employment across various industries.’’

“Additionally, we shall support the graduates of our Skills Cities and Panteka Market with start-up packs and financial support to enable them start their own businesses and gradually become employers of labour themselves,’’ he added.