A savvy crypto trader has turned an initial investment of $865 into $6.4 million trading Chill Guy meme coin, which surged by 511% in the last 24 hours.

The Chill Guy memecoin rose to fame after being facilitated by the “Chill Guy” character created by digital artist Philips Banks in 2023.

The character is, however, not a new creation, as it was created years ago but currently went viral on TikTok pumping its associated meme coin to a new all-time high and market capitalisation.

Chill Guy was created by the Solana memecoin generator Pump.fun two months ago, highlighting how lucrative and yet risky memecoins trading can be.

According to Gecko terminal data, the meme coin is currently being held by 105,000 holders.

On Wednesday, the TikTok-inspired meme coin saw an impressive 511% spike, creating a new batch of millionaires who had invested in it just days earlier.

Chill Guy gained massive attention in the global crypto community, outshining other meme coins and briefly reaching a market cap of $477 million.

At the time of this report, the memecoin has reduced to $0.3247 and is down 21.3% from its all-time high of $0.4797.

The Chill Guy’s market capitalization peaked at $477 million yesterday but at the time of the report has cooled down to $334 million.

The meme coins’ current prize level is $0.3247 surging by 37.7% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $0.4797 and a minimum price of 0.2084

Arkham Intelligence, a blockchain intelligence firm yesterday tracked a wallet that made $6.4 million from trading Chill Guy memecoin.

Arkham shared the transaction details of the wallet with its X community revealing the address of the memecoin holder and his recent trades.

LEADERSHIP reports that the trader bought 16.024 million Chill Guy five days ago before the memecoin’s market cap hit $477 million.

His 16.024 Chill Guy is now worth approximately $6.4 million.