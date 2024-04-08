Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, received travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, at the Government House, following her arrival in Lagos from London by road on Sunday afternoon.

The governor has consequently appointed Pelumi Nubi as Lagos Brand Ambassador with a new car, house, and customised plate number.

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) to announce the development after meeting with the Governor Sanwo-Olu, Pelumi wrote: “Just another great start and a new beginning

Congratulations to me guys as I become a Lagos state ambassador 🥹🥹🥹❤️

Alongside a new car gift from His excellence @jidesanwoolu A new home in Lagos and also a customized plate number

God is Good🥺❤️❤️”

LEADERSHIP reports that Pelumi Nubi had received heroic welcome as she finally arrived Lagos on Sunday after 68 days of driving solo from London, United Kingdom.

It would be recalled that the content creator had earlier announced that she would be driving from London to Lagos some months ago.

During her journey, she had suffered an accident, which momentarily put a stop to her trip, before she continued.

Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, met Pelumi at the Nigerian-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

Pelumi made her second stop at Badagry before continuing on to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to celebrate her arrival.