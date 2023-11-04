Chairman of the Governor Uba Sani Unity cup, Tijani Babangida has appointed former Nigerian International, Dahiru Sadi, current head coach of the Nations U-17 team,Ahmed Lawal as members of the technical committee for the event which is billed to commence November 17, 2023.

Other members of the think tank committee, include current assistant coach to coach Nduka Ugbade, a man popularly known as Morinho, Ahmadu lawal Ofoje. He is also with the football collage, Abuja. The other person in the group is current U-15 chief coach, Patrick Bassey.

The rest are Gidi Mohammed, a former Ranchers bees captain who is also a state coach with sport council in Kaduna state, Al Amin, a talented youth coach, also with Kaduna state sports council, and Hassan Abdallah, former coach with heartland fc of Owerri, who also worked with coach Samson Siasia as a national scout for the Nations U-23 team.

According to Babangida who himself was a former Nigerian international noted that the technical team is expected to move round the venues with a view to identifing very talented players that would be selected to form the new football club for the state.

Meanwhile, the draws for the tournament was held on Tuesday in the city of Kaduna, and the twenty three local governments were divided into four centers which are:

Groupings

Zone 1 – Kudan Centre

Group A

Zaria Soba Kudan Ikara

Zone 1 – Kudan Centre

Group B

S/Gari Lere Makarfi Kubau

Zone 2 – Kaduna Centre

Group A

K/North Chikun B/Gwari Igabi

Zone 2 – Kaduna Centre

Group B

KAJURU GIWA K/SOUTH

ZONE 3 – KAFANCHAN CENTRE

GROUP A

KACHIA KAGARKO JABA Z/KATAF

ZONE 3 – KAFANCHAN CENTRE

GROUP B