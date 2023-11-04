Semi Ajayi has returned to training at Sky Bet club West Bromwich Albion.

Ajayi was a major doubt for Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe due to injury.

The centre-back-back last featured for West Brom against Plymouth Argyle two weeks ago.

The Baggies manager Carlos Corberan however provided a positive injury update on the 29-year-old on Friday.

“Jeremy Sarmiento and Semi Ajayi are two players who, if they complete the training session on Friday, can be part of the matchday squad on Saturday,” Corberan told the club’s official website ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Hull City.

“They both trained on Thursday with the group and they came through that fine.

“It’s always really positive to add players back to your squad when you have been missing plenty of them in recent weeks.

“With Semi, we have one more option at centre-back and he was playing in the first XI at the start of the season.”

Ajayi has featured regularly for the Super Eagles under Portuguese Jose Peseiro.

Nigeria will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Thursday, November 16.

The two-time African champions will then travel to Zimbabwe for a matchday two fixture four days later.

The game against the Warriors is slated for the Huye Stadium.