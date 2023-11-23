Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has suspended the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon. Noble Atulegwu, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Secretary to the Imo State government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, in a statement on Thursday.

Also suspended was the Special Adviser/General Manager of Imo Housing Corporation, Hon Mbakwe Obi Jnr.

The statement said, “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate suspension from the office of Hon Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu.

“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Hon Mbakwe Obi Jnr.”

The statement, however, did not give any reason for the governor’s action, but LEADERSHIP recalls that Atulegwu has had a running battle with some communities over the acquisition of lands in the state.

The government directed the two officials to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective offices.