Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The Council, which is comprised of the governors of the 36 states of the federation, also has ministers in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some others as members.

Present at this month’s sitting, which is likely to be the last for 2023, are all governors except those of Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Osun, Borno, Nasarawa and Adamawa States who are represented by their deputies.

Details later…