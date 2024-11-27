Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has handed over 10 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to the state’s charter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The buses, donated by the Federal Government are part of measures to alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy removal on workers.

Governor Yusuf presented the branded buses to the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero at the ceremony held at the NLC Secretariat in Kano.

In his address, Governor Yusuf commended the Federal Government for its commitment to easing the challenges faced by Nigerians and hailed the NLC for its unwavering advocacy for workers’ welfare.

“These buses were provided to reduce transportation costs for workers and the public, especially in light of the current economic realities,” he said.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s pro-labour stance, citing the implementation of the new minimum wage and the settlement of outstanding gratuities and pensions for retirees as key achievements.

“Our administration has prioritised the welfare of workers by approving the minimum wage and addressing backlogs of payments owed to retirees. This is part of our commitment to ensuring that the efforts of workers are not forgotten,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He called on workers in the state to reciprocate the gesture through dedication and productivity, which he said would help achieve the state’s developmental goals.

The NLC President described the donation as a significant step towards improving workers’ lives.

“These 10 CNG buses will play a vital role in reducing transportation costs for workers and easing their financial burdens,” he remarked.

Ajaero also applauded the Kano State Government for its efforts in supporting workers, including the prompt payment of salaries and the implementation of the minimum wage.

He noted that his visit to Kano was also to convene a critical meeting with union members aimed at strengthening the union’s activities.