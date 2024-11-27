Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has clarified his remarks regarding visible scratches on his face following his side’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Guardiola emphasised that his comments were not meant to trivialise a serious issue of self-harm.

The match, held on Tuesday night, saw Manchester City squander a commanding three-goal lead in the final 15 minutes, leaving the Premier League champions in a precarious position, sitting 15th in the Champions League standings. The result extended City’s winless streak to six matches across all competitions, with five of those ending in defeat.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Guardiola addressed the scratches on his face, stating: “I want to harm myself.” He quickly clarified, “It’s from my nail on my finger. I cut myself with my fingernail [during the game].”

However, the comments sparked concern, prompting Guardiola to issue a clarification via his official X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

He wrote, “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this. My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self-harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing [email protected].”