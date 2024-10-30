Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for a more vital collaboration between the government and the media in carrying out their shared responsibility for Nigeria’s national development journey.

Describing media leaders as the crème de la crème and conscience of the nation, he made a strong case for a balanced partnership to drive national unity and economic growth.

Speaking on Tuesday when the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, pledged the government’s support to ensure the sustainability of the fourth estate of the realm.

Senator Shettima noted that the time has come to prioritise governance over political considerations, just as he called for partnership with the media.

He said, “Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics.”

The Vice President acknowledged the media’s economic challenges, pledging the government’s support to sustain quality journalism.

“My heart bleeds for the Nigerian media because of the dwindling economic fortunes they face. Rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to support the media in continuing their work,” VP Shettima said.

Insisting on balance and objectivity in their reportage, VP Shettima urged the editors to maintain their role as watchdogs while supporting national development.

“When we do good, please commend us. When we are going astray, guide us because we have to salvage this nation, not for our own sake but for our children and grandchildren,” he emphasised.

Mr. Eze Anaba, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, lauded the Vice President’s commitment to transparent governance, particularly in explaining the government’s economic policies as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“You have been prolific in talking about the state of the economy in your responsibility as the Chairman of the National Economic Council,” Anaba said.

He further emphasised the media’s readiness to partner with the government while maintaining its independence.

The NGE President also announced that the 20th Edition of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is scheduled for November 7 to 9 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.