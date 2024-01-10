Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has pledged the continuous support of his administration for the judiciary.

The support, AbdulRazaq said would cover infrastructural development and welfare.

The governor spoke yesterday at a ceremony marking the commencement of the New Legal Year in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq commended the judiciary for remaining steadfast and resolute in the dispensation of justice.

He congratulated all branches of the state judiciary on the commencement of another legal year, saying the event means a lot to the legal community as it does for the rest of the society.

The governor said rehabilitation of courtrooms, among other efforts of the administration, will continue within budgetary limits in the new year.

“Our administration will continue to partner with the judiciary to sustain the rule of law, public order, and safety. Along with some other supports that ease the dispensation of justice, I assure you that infrastructural development in the justice sector, including rehabilitation of courtrooms that we have started, will continue within budgetary allowances in the new year,” AbdulRazaq said in a remark at a ceremony heralding the 2024 Legal Year of Kwara State.

“On this day and always, we value your partnership and the alliances that continue to sustain law and order as we mobilise resources for sustainable development and improved wellbeing of the people,” he said.

“Without prejudice to the fact that every system is a work in progress, your commitment has helped to strengthen public confidence in the court and reinforce the ideal of the courts as the last hope of the common man. This has profound consequences for law and order, and public safety,” AbdulRazaq added.

The attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sulayman, said the administration is committed at all times to the rule of law, which he said is fundamental to justice.

The state’s chief judge, Justice Abiodun Adebara, applauded AbdulRazaq for his investment in court infrastructure, welfare of judicial staff as well as strengthening of its manpower to achieve a smoother, quicker and more efficient administration of justice.