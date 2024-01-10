A member of the House of Representatives representing Edu/Moro/Patigi federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon Ahmed Saba, has expressed readiness to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its crusade against drug abuse in the country and Kwara State in particular.

Saba gave the assurance in Ilorin, Kwara State capital after he received an award presented to him in commemoration of the 2023 Press Week of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The state commander of NDLEA, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim presented the award to the federal lawmaker on behalf of the NUJ.

In his remarks, Saba dedicated the award to every Nigerian citizen waging war against drug abuse in the society.

Saba who lamented over what he described as the frightening dimension with which youths indulge in abuse of hard drugs, warned that, “it would be dangerous to fold arms while watching leaders of tomorrow destroying their own future.”

“I’m dedicating this award to those fighting drug and substance abuse in our society.

Their efforts at stemming the menace cannot be quantified, because they are doing this to save all of us from the danger that is lurking around us.

“We all know the aftermath of drug abuse. I’m saddened at the high rate of youth involvement in substance abuse. When you go to local communities, you see them plenty. We have seen some youths, who under the guise of getting energy, used hard drugs. When they go to farm from morning, they won’t leave until around evening. And funnily enough, they will be working on the farms from morning till evening. They are doing this under the influence of hard drugs.

“It is impossible for you to engage in hard labour from morning till evening except you are under the influence of drug. I think it is high time we rally support for NDLEA and other stakeholders working to curb this problem”, he said.

The lawmaker appreciated the media for raising awareness on drug and substance abuse in the country and urged it to sustain the campaign against the menace.