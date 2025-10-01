Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has granted amnesty to 36 convicts serving sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife, respectively, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, said the gesture was made in line with the powers conferred on the governor under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), following the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He noted that many of the beneficiaries of the Independence Day amnesty included men and women convicted mostly of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy, many of whom had served substantial portions of their sentences.

Advertisement

Beneficiaries from Ilesa Correctional Centre included: Kehinde Ganiyu, Isiaka Mohammed, Oluwatosin Femi, Adebisi Adeniyi, Rotimi Paul, Oyewole Sunday, Ojo Adewale, Tajudeen Ridwan, Jokotola Quadri, Akinola Taofeek, Onibukun Adebisi, Azeez Afeez, and Abdulgafar Quadri,

Others were: Udoh Monday, Babawale Saheed, Olasunkanmi Wasiu, Adetoro Toheeb.

Mudashiru Lawal, Ismaila Wahab, Yinka Oyeniyi, Olaniyan Taofeek, Sheu Mumini, Ololade Bashit, Musibau Abdulkareem, Jamiu Sulaeeb, Jeremiah Ayuba, Abimbola Samad, Oladeji Tosin, and Mathew Samuel

Beneficiaries from Ile-Ife Correctional Centre were: Yusuf Ola, Oyedeji Sunday, Ojo Olaoluwa, Ogunola Rafiu, Ayomide Amos, Usman Adefisan and Adedigba Abiodun

Speaking on the development, Governor Adeleke emphasised that the decision reflects the spirit of compassion, justice, and renewal, which Nigeria’s Independence Day represents.

“As a government of the people, we remain committed to upholding justice while extending mercy to deserving citizens. This amnesty is not only a gesture of freedom but also a call for true rehabilitation, reintegration, and a fresh start for these individuals,” the governor was quoted as saying.