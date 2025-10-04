Governor Ademola Adeleke has despatched top-level government delegation to Akinlalu community over recent killings involving the Amotekun security outfit just as the state government has launched full investigation into the incident.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, expressed deep shock at the deaths of some individuals from the town after receiving a preliminary report from his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

He commiserated with all those who lost loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed to God almighty to comfort them.

“After receiving the preliminary report, further briefings were presented to the Deputy Governor by the security team with a State Security council meeting now scheduled for Monday to further deliberate on the issue and other emerging security threat in the state,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has vowed to dig into the root of the fatal encounter between the people of the town and the Amotekun security service, directing that a high powered delegation of government and service chiefs will visit the affected town after the scheduled state security council meeting on Monday.

Those expected on the delegation included the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the state governor, the Commissioner for Information, the Commissioner for political affairs, the Commissioner for Transportation, the Attorney General of the State, the Special Adviser on Legal Matters to the governor and service chiefs of the various security agencies.

“I am a rule of law Governor. This matter is being investigated and any infraction will be dealt with within the context of the law. I have ordered a security council meeting on this incident and others such as fears of spill over from Kwara banditry attacks.

“I sent my condolences to the victims of this unfortunate incident. I urge the good people of Akinlalu to keep calm as our government acts on the matter. I feel their pains but investigations are ongoing,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.