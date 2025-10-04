Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris, has donated six Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army in a renewed push to tackle insecurity and enhance military operations across the state.

The vehicles and motorcycles were officially presented to Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro of the 8 Division Tactical Command during a ceremony held in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at the event, Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s “unwavering commitment” to strengthening security infrastructure, stressing that the donation was part of sustained efforts to equip security forces with logistics needed to respond swiftly to threats, especially in areas plagued by banditry.

“Security remains our top priority. This is why we are committed to providing sustained logistical support to the military and other security agencies,” the governor said.

He explained that the military was the first beneficiary of the initiative, adding that other security outfits in the state would also receive similar support in subsequent phases.

While presenting a formal letter of allocation to Colonel Toro, the governor praised the Army for its dedication and prompt interventions.

“Our people consistently report that the Army responds immediately when called upon. This is a reflection of your dedication and professionalism,” he noted. “We also acknowledge the timely air support from the Nigerian Air Force and appreciate the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for deploying armoured vehicles to Kebbi.”

Responding, Colonel Toro expressed gratitude on behalf of the Nigerian Army, describing the gesture as timely and impactful.

“This support will significantly boost our mobility, enhance operational efficiency, and improve our ability to protect lives and property,” he said. “We are grateful for your leadership and commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Kebbi State.”

The donation, according to the governor, was part of broader security initiatives by his administration aimed at restoring normalcy and boosting public confidence in government-led efforts to combat criminality in Kebbi.

