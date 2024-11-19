The Governor of Benue State has officially approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers throughout the state.

This announcement was made yesterday at the State Secretariat following a meeting with representatives from organised labour.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo Kula, said in addition to the new wage, the Governor assured that the remaining three months of the five-month backlog of arrears promised to the union would be disbursed as planned in the 2024 budget, effective November 2024.

He stated, “We are implementing a new national minimum wage of seventy-five thousand naira (N75,000). We have set this wage level after considering the various concerns shared by organised labour during our discussions.

These concerns included a minimum wage of thirty thousand naira, wage awards, transportation allowances, tax relief, and work-off days, among others.”

The Governor noted that while the President had approved a minimum wage of N70,000, they chose to go above that amount in response to labour’s concerns about the state’s capacity to meet these needs.

He emphasised his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the ordinary citizen, assuring that he would do everything within legal means to support the workers of Benue State.

Furthermore, he expressed that his motivation for ensuring the payment of the arrears is to help alleviate workers’ financial challenges.