Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, has pledged to revive the cultural heritage of the state.

The state commissioner for culture and tourism, Aminu Magaji Bodai, disclosed this when he received the management of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded Initiative at his office.

Bodai, who was overwhelmed by the existence of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded as a corporate entity in the state for over a decade, assured the entourage of his ministry’s massive support and cooperation toward the development of the organisation.

Earlier in his speech, the founder and executive director of the organisation, Nuruddeen Muhammad Mahe, informed the commissioner of the organisation’s intention to celebrate its 10th-year anniversary.

He assured the commissioner of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded’s continued support and cooperation with the ministry for the overall development of the state.