Bandits dressed in military uniforms kidnapped 31 people in a coordinated attack carried out in Tashar Nagule, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

A credible source in the area disclosed that the armed men numbering over 100 appeared in military uniforms inside the community on Sunday evening, and seized both women, children and men.

He said the gunmen first besieged the community before sending some through the main entrance, while their motorcycles were left outside the community.

“I was sitting outside with some of my friends around 9 p.m. when we first heard gunshots. We stood up to run from the place but the terrorists shouted that we should stop because they were security agents sent to protect us.

“They knew that when they said they were policemen or soldiers sent to protect us, we would believe them, and that was what happened,” he said.

The source reiterated that residents were deceived and began gathering at the community centre, not knowing that the intruders, some of whom wore military camouflage, were not soldiers.

He said, “When the terrorists had circled the residents, they told them to follow them into the forest. That was when I knew they were not security agent, I slipped out of the group and ran back into my house.

“As of now (Monday morning), we have counted 31 people who have been taken. Some of them were abducted when they ran outside into the bush because several terrorists were stationed outside the community.”

The state police command is yet to make an official statement regarding the latest attack, but Batsari and environs has been under constant attacks recently, forcing many residents of the area to flee their homes to seek refuge elsewhere in towns.