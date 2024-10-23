Governor Bala Mohammed has assured that Bauchi State is always ready to learn and cooperate with the federal government in areas that would cause for realisation of the common good.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda, as far as I’m concerned you are doing very very well to us. This kind of review of your policies, your services are very desirable, because it will make you realise your mistakes, as we are all humans”.

The governor, who spoke while receiving the coordinating minister of health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, during a visit to the Government House, urged all managers of the state health institutions to be with the minister for them to learn from such kind of initiative.

“We are very grateful to you and the federal government under the leadership of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving you this opportunity. I am always proud of the coordinating minister because he is a good ambassador of Bauchi.”

Mohammed said state governors are happy with the health minister because he gave them the Renewed Hope Agenda perspective for health.

Speaking earlier, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate said that they are in Bauchi basically undertaking a performance management retreat with all leaders of the federal health sector as participants.

“The most important agenda we have here is performance management retreat, that the leaders of the federal government health sector to discuss performance management retreat that all the leaders of the federal government health sectors are here to discuss performance management and sign an updated compact with all our agencies because the President is focus on doing the necessary things to improve the health of Nigerians.”

“So we brought all the leaders to discuss our performance internally and see how we can improve and do so with states working overtime, that is the first item we are here for”.

“The second item is the health infrastructural improvement that the President is pursuing, Bauchi State is fortunate. We appreciate Mr. President’s mission in terms of allowing us to have revamped Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital’s new site.”