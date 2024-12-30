Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the employment of 424 health professionals to be deployed to health facilities across the state.

A statement issued by the director general, press affairs and media to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said the Governor equally approved the employment of 205 nurses and midwives who graduated from the state-owned Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Similarly, the governor has approved the employment of 219 health technicians with speciality in different fields to meet the professional requirements in the hospitals.

The newly employed health workers are to be deployed in both the rural and urban areas to provide efficient services to people across the state.

Governor Buni noted that the employment was in line with the policy of providing accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to the people by his administration.

He charged the newly employed workers to be dedicated to their duties to justify the government’s investment and confidence in them.

The governor assured that Healthcare delivery will continue to be on the priority list of his administration.

Buni noted that the government would continue to provide hospitals with required facilities, medical consumables, and qualified staff for continuous improvement of Healthcare delivery in the state.