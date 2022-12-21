On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, commissioned an Ultra-Modern Tsangaya Integrated School in Gombe State, constructed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The school, named Goni Sani Integrated Model Tsangaya School was initiated and executed by Inuwa Yahaya’s administration to ensure provision of quality western and Islamic education for all in line with his avowed commitment to address the out-of-school menace in Gombe State.

Gombe has been a city with a long history of qur’anic education; where students from within and outside Nigeria troop to acquire Qur’anic and Islamic education, the process that produced hundreds of thousands of qur’anic and Islamic scholars.

Governor Inuwa said the school is to redeem and uphold this good history and modernize the whole system as well as encourage enrollment.

The school, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is equipped with boarding facilities, modern teaching and learning aids, skills acquisition centres, ICT, laundry, kitchen, staff quarters, etc.