Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has assured residents of Takum local government area that the state government will reconstruct the houses destroyed by windstorm on Tuesday evening during a heavy downpour.

The windstorm that accompanied the rain destroyed several houses and rendered residents homeless.

Before his prompt visit to the affected areas, Governor Kefas first dispatched a team of state officials to visit the affected areas and mandated the field workers to take stock of all the damages and proffer immediate ways to handle the disaster and proffer ways to stop any future occurrences.

The governor therefore later on Wednesday visited Takum to get a first-hand report of the damages.

While taking physical assessment around some of the affected parts of the city, the governor empathised with victims and offered words of encouragement where he reinstated his desire to rebuild the destroyed homes and bring succour to the victims.

LEADERSHIP report that a windstorm had on Tuesday destroyed hundreds of homes in Takum, the headquarters of Takum local government area where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed including livestock and farm products.