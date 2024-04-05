Borno State government has contained a fire outbreak which occurred at 10pm on Wednesday at Layin Yan Katako and outer sections of the popular Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

The government’s feat was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Maiduguri, the state capital to journalists by the state’s commissioner for information and internal security, Prof. Usman Tar.

Tar said the Borno State Fire Service immediately on getting report of the fire incident dispatched a team of fire fighters to the fire site, and the fire was effectively extinguished, adding that the adjoining sections on the four cardinal points from point of impact were effectively safeguarded from the raging fire.

“On Wednesday April 3, 2024, at 10am, a fire outbreak was reported at the Layin Yan Katako and outer sections of the Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

“No human casualty reported. The security of the market was not at risk of trespass or vandalism. The Borno State Fire Service and SEMA are conducting on-the-spot assessment of the inferno to determine the root cause(s) of the inferno, and steps to avoid future occurrence. The government will take all steps to overcome fire disasters in the state.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to maintain law and order, and ensure the safety of the market is not breached.

“On behalf of the Borno State government, we commiserate with all who are affected by this incident. We also thank the first responders for their speed of action which prevented the fire from spreading across the market space,” he said.