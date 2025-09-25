Ahead of the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Oyo State House of Assembly has formally received and approved the notice of early resumption from leave submitted by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Advertisement

The governor returned to duty ahead of schedule to personally participate in and oversee the coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

During its plenary sitting on Thursday, September 25, 2025, the Assembly plenary, presided over by the deputy speaker, Muhammad Abiodun Fadeyi, read and acknowledged the governor’s resumption letter.

Advertisement

Makinde, who had initially informed the House of his leave from August 29 to September 29, 2025, stated in his new letter that due to the historic and culturally significant coronation of the new Olubadan, he deemed it necessary to cut short his vacation and resume duty early.

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, 26th September 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the office of Governor of Oyo State,” the letter read in part.

The governor also expressed appreciation to the deputy governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, for serving as acting governor during his absence and announced that the deputy governor would now return to his substantive role.

Members of the House welcomed the governor’s decision and expressed support for his commitment to the cultural heritage of the state.

The plenary unanimously adopted the resumption notice and commended Governor Makinde for showing leadership and honouring a momentous occasion in the history of Ibadanland.

The session also reaffirmed the House of Assembly’s support for traditional institutions and lauded the proactive steps taken by the executive arm of government to ensure a smooth coronation ceremony.

LEADERSHIP reports that the historic coronation ceremony was slated for Friday, September 26, 2025.