Traditional ride-hailing models create precarious realities for Nigerian drivers through extractive business practices. Platforms deduct 20% to 25% commissions while drivers bear soaring operational costs including vehicle maintenance and fuel. Macroeconomic factors, particularly fuel subsidy removal, have intensified this conflict, forcing drivers to work extended hours—sometimes morning until midnight—just to meet daily targets.

Advertisement

This broken social contract has created fundamental market instability, manifesting in frequent strikes and protests as drivers demand fairer pricing models. The gig economy, once promising flexible employment, has become a source of financial insecurity and health issues for an unrecognized workforce lacking benefits.

A New Paradigm for Driver Earnings

Advertisement

iCab, a ride-hailing service. currently operates with 0% commission model, which is a direct and radical response to the core flaw in the existing ride-hailing business framework. By allowing drivers to retain 100% of their earnings, iCab fundamentally realigns the relationship between the platform and its workforce, shifting the paradigm from one of extraction to one of empowerment. “We will run the 0% commission model for the foreseeable future” said the CEO. iCab’s commitment to a full 0% commission on every ride is a clear and powerful statement. This model quantifiably improves the financial viability of a driver’s profession, ensuring that they are not perpetually locked in a race against rising operational costs.

Beyond Earnings: Emergency Button and Driver Well-being

Drivers face constant physical vulnerability from robbery and violence. iCab’s Emergency Report feature provides instant security team dispatch to precise locations, elevating the platform from simple app to genuine partner in driver well-being.

About iCab: an e-hailing platform founded on the principle of fairness and innovation. Operating in Abuja and Bayelsa, rolling out in Lagos soon.

Media Contact: iCab Communications, www.iCab.ng [email protected] | +234 803 998 9992