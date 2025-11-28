Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has wooed investors to join in transforming the first segment of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road corridor, beginning from the Tech U axis in Ibadan.

Advertisement

The governor, who stated this in his November newsletter, invited investors, especially those in light industry, logistics, and housing, to “turn the Circular Road into a living, breathing economic spine that powers jobs, housing, and innovation across Oyo State”.

Makinde recalled his promise that the project would not only open up Oyo State for growth but also be handled with fairness and respect when work began on the 110km Circular Road, assuring, “That promise still stands”.

Advertisement

“Yesterday (Wednesday), I visited Ologuneru in Ido Local Government Area to meet with residents affected by the ongoing development of the road.

“Many of them remembered our previous discussion in 2024, when we agreed that while the previous administration had acquired a 500-metre corridor on each side, we would reduce it to 150 metres on each side in already built-up areas, maintaining 500 metres only where development had not yet reached. That decision made it possible for us to nearly complete the first 32 kilometres of the project without displacing more people than necessary.

“As we now move into the second segment, covering about 40 kilometres, some concerns and misconceptions have resurfaced. I listened carefully to the people again, and I understand their fears.

“But I also explained that road construction must follow established standards that allow for safety, future expansion, and orderly development. I restated the same policy: 150 metres in populated areas and 500 metres in undeveloped zones (on each side).

“To ensure everyone is clear about what happens next, I have directed that: Any markings outside the 150 metres on either side limit in populated areas should be ignored,” he said.

The governor also announced that the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority will be the single channel for engagement between the government and residents.

“No demolition will take place without prior compensation. All cases of unfair compensation will be revisited and corrected”.

He added that his visit was not just to restate policy, but also to reaffirm joint ownership with the people. “The Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road is more than asphalt and bridges. It is a development corridor that will shape the future of Oyo State for generations,” Makinde said.

He emphasised the importance of the corridor in hosting light manufacturing and assembly plants, as well as logistics and warehousing hubs, including commercial and showroom spaces, residential housing estates, mixed-use developments, and critical utilities such as power, water, and fibre.

“I am inviting investors, especially those in light industry, logistics, and housing, to join us in transforming the first segment of the corridor, beginning from the Tech U axis. Together, we can turn the Circular Road into a living, breathing economic spine that powers jobs, housing, and innovation across Oyo State,” the governor appealed.