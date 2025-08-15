Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, has compensated members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and victims of Nkalaha Community in Ishielu local government area over the lost of lives, property and about 140 cows belonging to herders in the community in the February 2, 2025, herdsmen attack in the community.

Nwifuru, represented by the deputy governor, Mrs. Patricia Obila, said a total of N101.895 million had been disbursed to the victims to assist them in alleviating their suffering and the loss recorded.

Mrs. Obila said that the 18 families that lost their family members received a total of N36 million, those who lost their properties received a total of N41 million, and those whose cash was burnt in their houses got N816,000.

She said that members of the Miyetti Allah who lost their cows were compensated with a total of N20 Million, while four persons whose high-power four motorcycles were destroyed also got N4million.

Mrs. Obila said that the state government is committed to ensuring peace in the area and advised the community’s people and herders to always remain in peace and avoid further crisis.

She said that the state governor will continue to assist disaster victims and that security, infrastructural development, and peace building are key to the present administration’s agenda.

Responding, the national deputy director general of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Sidiqi Gidado said that about 140 cows were killed during the crisis and commended the state governor for the compensation paid to its members.

“People infiltrate some of our people and the indigenes and when they cause havoc in the community, it will be tagged farmers and herders crisis which is not. The cattle dealers and the farmers are the vulnerable people whom their business are in the forest.”

He said that the community has set up a local vigilante group, adding that they will work with government and the community to ensure that peace is sustained.

The town union president of Nkalaha Community, Mr. Eze Donatus, expressed regret that out of the 18 persons killed in the attack, 10 are still in the mortuary. At the same time, eight have been buried and urged the state government to put modalities in place to ensure the burial of those still in the mortuary.