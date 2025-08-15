Cross River State commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dr Erasmus Ekpang, has blamed social media influencers for painting a larger picture, making Nigerians believe that the communal clash between Iso-Bendeghe and Boje sister community in the Boki local government area of state looks like a war that cannot end.

The commissioner made the remarks yesterday in Calabar, during an interactive session with LEADERSHIP.

But reacting, a Social media influencer in the state, Stella Ajom, denied any wrongdoing and stressed that the commissioner’s allegation was baseless.

Ekpang, who spoke ahead of the August 18, 2025, Boki New Yam festival, said that what you read on social media about the conflict is not one hundred per cent true of what is happening in the conflict communities.

Recall that in 2010, conflict erupted between the Boje and Isobendeghe communities, under the then administration of Senator Liyel Imoke. The State Government intervened in the conflict, and Imoke ordered the confiscation of the disputed land.

The conflict between these two communities has caused loss of lives, destruction of properties, and the displacement of several individuals.

“Social media users are the ones escalating this conflict. They are the ones fending these embers of war.

“As a government, we are doing everything humanly possible within our reach to halt the conflict.

“To our youths from the warring communities of Boje and Isobendeghe, I urge you to lay down your arms, killing one another and taking people’s souls that you can hardly create is not ideal” He stated.

Ekpang promised to liaise with “Ochibe Boki ” community stakeholders to ensure peace fully returned to the two warring communities.

She said, “Even though the situation is now calmed, it was so terrible between May and June 2025, to the extent that women from both warring communities reduced the number of days they visit their farms.” Ajom maintained.

Another influencer, John Boke, said the crisis was real. “We had instances where specific individuals in Isobendeghe could not have access to their cocoa farm for fear of being attacked by warriors from neighbouring communities.