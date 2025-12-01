Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on Sunday night, honoured his predecessors as he switched on the 2025 Christmas Tree and festive lights at the Calabar Cenotaph, signalling the start of the Christmas season and a renewed spirit of unity and continuity in governance.

Addressing a colourful gathering of residents, artistes and dignitaries, Governor Otu said the event was not just about bright lights but about celebrating the leadership legacies that shaped the modern Cross River State.

He praised former Governor Clement Ebri as “the father of modern Cross River,” commending his achievements in agriculture, education, health and infrastructure. He also lauded Donald Duke for “redefining Cross River as Nigeria’s tourism capital,” with innovations such as the transformation of Obudu Ranch, creation of Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) and the birth of Carnival Calabar.

The governor further celebrated Senator Liyel Imoke for his “administrative excellence” and deep reforms in education, rural development and social welfare, while acknowledging Senator Ben Ayade for his industrialisation drive, innovation and political courage in repositioning the state at the national level.

“As we illuminate this city, we celebrate their visions and commit to building on them,” Otu said. “My team and I will continue to grow Cross River through human capital development, industrialisation, rural transformation and tourism.”

He urged citizens to embrace the season with hope: “May our faith shine as a beacon of renewal and prosperity.”

Former Governor Clement Ebri thanked Otu for sustaining a culture of honour, describing the gesture as uplifting.

Donald Duke, reflecting on the 20-year journey of Carnival Calabar, said the festival has remained a unifying symbol.

“The beauty is that it brings all our peoples,diverse as we are, into one unique event where we celebrate ourselves,” he said.

Senator Liyel Imoke described the gathering as “heartwarming and nostalgic,” commending Otu for his rare commitment to continuity. “It is uncommon for a governor to look back, identify what is good and build on it. That spirit keeps institutions alive,” Imoke noted.

Former Governor Ben Ayade also applauded Otu for bringing all leaders together irrespective of political divides. “Today is about acknowledging that Sweet Prince Bassey Otu has shown the wisdom to unite us all, beyond party lines,” he said.