A group, Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has praised Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, for reintroducing Christian Religious Studies (CRS) in primary and secondary schools across the state and approving monthly stipends for pastors to encourage continued prayers for peace.

Advertisement

In a statement jointly signed by NCYP chairman Isaac Abrak and Katsina State coordinator Amos Kafur, the gesture was described as an inclusive and remarkable initiative aimed at strengthening education, fostering interfaith harmony, and addressing insecurity.

According to the NCYP, the move answers long-standing appeals from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Katsina to restore CRS alongside Islamic Religious Studies in the curriculum.

The group said this demonstrates Governor Radda’s “listening and responsive” leadership style and commitment to fairness and inclusivity.

Quoting the Hausa adage, “Sai bango ya tsage, kadangare ya shiga” – “it is only when there is a crack in the wall that a lizard can enter.”

NCYP warned that decades of political marginalisation in the North have fueled religious tensions, which in turn have contributed to terrorism, banditry, and farmer /herder conflicts.

While Katsina has largely avoided large-scale religious crises, the statement noted that the fallout from neighbouring states has had an impact.

The group described Governor Radda’s decision as a “bold step” towards closing the cracks that allow insecurity to fester, adding that the pastors’ stipends will also aid poverty reduction and fairer wealth distribution.

They further urged the governor to ensure Christians can build churches in all communities where they reside, to promote peaceful coexistence.

“Governance rooted in inclusion, especially religious inclusion, is a fundamental building block for community resilience. With a secure state, policies can work more effectively, and the environment will become more conducive for business growth and social progress,” NCYP stated.

The group called on leaders across Northern Nigeria to “go beyond lip service” and adopt similar measures, describing religious inclusion as a “non-kinetic” strategy that strengthens both education and security.