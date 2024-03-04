Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has challenged members of the academic community to move toward utilising scientific results of research to solve myriad of problems bedeviling the society.

The governor stated this at the opening of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU) year 2024 National Conference on Microbiology and Related Sciences, stressing his administration’s recent efforts to key into viable ventures that will accelerate growth in all human endeavours.

Speaking through the state commissioner for higher, technical, and vocational education, Professor Abdulhamid Ahmed, the governor reaffirmed that all hands must be on deck especially at this challenging time to salvage the economy and turn around the fortunes of the state and country for the betterment of all and sundry.

He appreciated the organisers of the conference because the state government has already taken bold and concrete steps in laying solid foundation for the development of science-related courses in the education sector, hence the massive investment in the education sector for the development of human and material resources to attain tremendous development.

A statement issued by the head of information and protocol, UMYU, Abdulhamid Danjuma, said the governor also urged all the education managers and other stakeholders to brace up to sustain the modest contribution so far made by his administration in the education sector.

The vice chancellor of UMYU, Professor Shehu Salihu Muhammad, said, the conference will remain an eye opener for members of the academic staff to digest the cons and pros of the theme, adding that the outcome of the conference if properly applied, the society will make a breakthrough in some scientific grey areas.