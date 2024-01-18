Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, has said he continues to enjoy the support of political leaders in his home state of Kaduna, including the incumbent governor, Uba Sani and his predecessor, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai.

Abbas disclosed that the trio of Governor Uba Sani, el-Rufai and the minister of environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, encouraged him to contest for speaker’s office before the 2023 general elections.

The speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, made this known when he received Governor Uba Sani at his office in Abuja yesterday.

The governor led a high-powered delegation from Kaduna State on a courtesy visit to the Speaker. He was accompanied by Malam Balarabe Lawal, the senior counselor in his cabinet, Malam Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, and other top aides.

Abbas said, “It is indeed gratifying that in the first month of the Year 2024, we are receiving a very important visitor – a visitor that is coming from my own dear state and coming for the very first time to pay a courtesy visit to me in my office. I am really delighted. I am very honoured, Your Excellency, and I will remain indebted for this.

“It may amaze a lot of people if I tell you (that) my governor and the honourable minister have been very supportive of my aspiration from Day 1. And it may amaze you that the whole idea of even contesting for this (speakership) position started with these two gentlemen and, of course, my elder brother, the former governor of Kaduna State (el-Rufai). The three of them and my humble self started this.

“Some people will be amazed because you hear a lot of stories in the media (that) governors don’t like speakers (of the House) to come from their state; that I, in particular, was not in good terms with my governor; that my governor was not happy with me; that we were not operating on the same frequency. This visit is a demonstration to everyone that if there were previous speakers who were not on good terms with their governors, this is the first that will set an example for others to follow,” he said.

Governor Sani earlier noted that the visit was “on behalf of the good people of Kaduna State.”

He also told the gathering, including several principal officers and members of the House, that the people of Kaduna State were proud of Speaker Abbas and his leadership style.

The governor said: “The reason for this courtesy call is to express our appreciation and support for the leadership of the Right Honourable Speaker. I must say here that we the people of Kaduna State are really proud of your leadership style, of stabilising the National Assembly.”