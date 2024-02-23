Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has granted approval for the release of N500m to Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NSHIA), with a view to providing affordable healthcare services to the people.

Governor Sule also approved an additional N200m for the state’s revolving drug scheme in a bid to provide quality and affordable drugs across public health facilities in the state.

The governor made this known when he hosted the Alago Nation led by their paramount traditional ruler, the Andoma of Doma, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, in Government House, Lafia.

He promised to construct the Keana-Abuni Road even as he said the design for the Doma market will be ready soon.

He appreciated the Alago nation for their support before, during, and after the 2023 general election.

The governor said he has forgiven everyone since the Supreme Court judgement that reaffirmed his election.

He, however, called on the Alago nation to learn from the experience of the past, keeping at the back of their minds that the government will only reward those who worked for the success of the administration at the polls.

In his opening remarks, leader of the Alago nation delegation, the Andoma of Doma, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, said they were at the Government House to congratulate Governor Sule over his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The royal father added that the Alago nation was at the Government House to also thank the governor for giving their son, Dr Emmanuel Akabe the opportunity to serve as his deputy for a record second term.

The Andoma assured Governor Sule of the continued support and loyalty from the Alago people.