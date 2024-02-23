A bill for an act to establish the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Kafanchan has passed first reading.

The bill, which is seeking to amend the Federal Medical Centres Act, 2022 to establish the FMC Kafanchan, is sponsored by Sen Sunday Marshall Katung (PDP Kaduna South).

The bill, which seeks to provide a legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, and for related matters, if passed into law, will assuage the sufferings people of Southern Kaduna and adjourning states go through when seeking for medical attention from tertiary health institutions.

For many years, the people of Southern Kaduna and neighbouring states have been yearning for a federal medical centre that will cater for their health needs around Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

There were attempts in the past for the establishment of the FMC Kafanchan but such attempts failed as a result of the expiration of the legislative process and change in government.

While other zones have gotten such a gigantic health facility, millions of people in Southern Kaduna and the neighbouring communities in other states have been deprived of such privilege.

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele introduced the bill seeking for the establishment of the FMC in Kafanchan, sponsored by Sen Sunday Katung which was read for the first time by the clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze.