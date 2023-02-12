Nasarawa State Governor Engineer Abdullahi Sule has promised to embark on massive rural road projects if returned to power for a second term.

Sule is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is currently touring the 13 development areas in the state, soliciting support ahead of the governorship election next month.

The governor had since concluded the local government areas and zonal open campaign rallies, while adopting town hall meetings with stakeholders and supporters at the development areas.

He started the tour of the development areas with Udege-Loko before moving to Agwada and Panda all in Nasarawa West senatorial district.

In all the areas visited, Sule promised massive rural transformation during his second term, while soliciting the support of traditional rulers and locals to enable him consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term.

Among the rural roads he promised to construct are the Agwada-Odu-Udege and Umaisha/ Shege/ Katapha roads in Toto local government area of the state.

He also promised to link Panda-Gitata road in the state with Mpape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the effort to link Panda-Gitata to FCT would be in collaboration with the federal government.

He said he took interest in the road during his first term campaign ahead of the 2019 election because of its deplorable state. He noted that the road is critical because it would ease the usual congestion around Mararaba-Nyaya axis of the Abuja-Keffi highway.

Sule said he would soon flag off some of the roads to open up the communities and create more access to other local government areas.

He noted that his administration had within the last three years, constructed many urban and rural roads to facilitate transportation of people and farm produce to the markets, thereby improving the living condition of the people.

He said opening up the rural roads would also help in boosting agricultural production, socio-economic activities and improving the standard of living of the people.