Eminent Nigerians have described the initiative by an indigenous firm, Hasetins Commodities Limited, to set up a $400 million rare earth/critical metals processing plant as a game changer in the nation’s industrialisation efforts.

Advertisement

They include Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar; his Solid Minerals Development counterpart, Dele Alake; Nasarawa State Deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

They spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the project’s site in Uke, a community in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

Advertisement

According to Hasetins, the plant, when completed, will be the largest of its kind in Africa, with a processing capacity of 12,000 metric tons per annum.

Governor Sule said the initiative was a “historic milestone” and great contribution to his state’s quest for industrialisation.

The governor added that the initiative would pioneer domestic processing of rare earth elements and critical metals such as platinum, uranium and chromium.

“This is a huge investment that we should all be proud of the government and good people of Nasarawa. The potential is enormous. This investment will transform Nasarawa State into a hub for high-technology production,” Sule said.

The governor added that rare earth minerals like tungsten, tin, coltan and tantalum are indispensable in the production of electric vehicles, medical equipment, powerful magnets and advanced manufacturing.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development described the initiative as an eloquent testimony to the drive and willpower that the country could harness to become an economic giant.

He noted that the project represents a patriotic revolution to set Nigeria on the path of self-reliance and prosperity for all.

Tuggar said the initiative was the type of investment and collaboration between Nigeria and other nations that the Federal Government will continue to encourage and would like to see more of.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, who highlighted the many benefits of rare earth and electro minerals, was optimistic that the project would yield more job opportunities.

“It will create jobs for our youths. It will provide the much needed electro minerals and rare earth that will ultimately power the progress that we expect to make in the 21st Century,” Tuggar said

Ms. Onyejeocha hailed those behind Hasetins for their vision and commitment, noting that by investing in shared infrastructure and a structured platform for miners, service providers and innovators, they are building an ecosystem, not just a facility.

She added: “As we formally recognise this initiative today, we send a clear signal about the kind of growth Nigeria needs: growth driven by productive investment, anchored in strong labour standards and measured in the number and quality of jobs created.

“Initiatives like this one are therefore strategic. Few sectors can match mining in its ability to create jobs across the skills spectrum, from professionals and technicians to artisans, service providers and local entrepreneurs.”

For his part, Nasarawa State deputy governor said the facility will have far-reaching economic implications, explaining that rare earth minerals like tungsten, tin, coltan and tantalum are indispensable in electric vehicles, medical equipment, powerful magnets and advanced manufacturing.

He added: “The potential is enormous. This investment will transform Nasarawa into a hub for high-technology production.”

Hasetins’ Managing Director and CEO, Prince Jidayi, said the groundbreaking ceremony was a significant milestone not only for the company, the community, and the entire mining industry in the country.

Jidayi said the plant represents a bold step into a future that holds immense potential for innovation, sustainability, and advancement.

He added: “Rare earth elements and critical metals are vital to many of today’s advanced technologies – everything from renewable energy solutions and electric vehicles to consumer electronics and defense systems.”

“The global demand for these minerals is soaring, and we stand at the forefront of meeting this demand in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner,” he said.

The Hasetins’ boss explained that the plant will not only boost local and national economies, it will equally create numerous job

opportunities.

He added: “We are deeply committed to fostering a workforce that reflects the diversity and talent of the regions. This project will also embrace sustainable practices, ensuring that we protect our environment while we innovate and advance.

“As we break ground, let us also break new ground in how we approach resource processing, let us embrace innovation, invest in our people, and prioritize sustainability.

“Together, we will create a legacy not only for our company but also for future generations,” Jidayi stated.