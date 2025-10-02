Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has announced the immediate approval of new salary structures equivalent to federal government scale, for all health workers in the state, a landmark decision expected to boost morale and strengthen service delivery across the sector.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday at the opening of the First Gombe Health Summit 2025, held at the Gombe International Conference Centre.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Coordinating Minister for Health, Professor Ali Pate, were among several dignitaries present at the summit.

Governor Yahaya said the state government would implement the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) beginning October 2025.

According to Yahaya, the new policy will cost the government about N250 million monthly, translating to N3 billion annually, describing it as a necessary investment in the welfare of health professionals who form the backbone of the state’s ongoing health sector reforms.

He urged health workers to reciprocate the gesture with renewed commitment, professionalism, and productivity.

“I am pleased to announce the immediate approval for the full implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for all health workers, effective October 2025, making them at par with that of the federal government.

“This significant intervention, at a financial cost of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira monthly, or Three Billion Naira annually, is a direct investment in the welfare of our health workers. In return, I call upon all health workers in Gombe State to match this commitment with renewed dedication, highest standards of productivity, and an unwavering focus on contributing to the health and wellbeing of our people,” the governor stated.

He added that the move aligns Gombe State with federal pay standards for doctors, nurses, midwives, and other health professionals, a step analysts said could stem brain drain, improve staff retention, and attract more skilled personnel to rural and underserved communities.

The governor also highlighted the state’s wider reforms, including revitalisation of 228 primary healthcare centres, upgrading of general hospitals, establishment of the contributory health scheme (GoHealth), and the creation of GoPharma initiative to provide affordable drugs for patients.