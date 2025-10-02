Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc, one of Africa’s fastest-growing real estate firms, and Cooperative Investment and Thrift Society Limited (COOPLAG), on Saturday, held the official groundbreaking of Allied Towers, a luxury residential development in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The project is part of a multi-million dollar partnership deal between Veritasi Homes and COOPLAG.

The 11-floor project, sitting on a 1,431 sqm prime plot on McGregor Street, will feature 26 luxury apartments and penthouses designed to redefine urban living in one of Lagos’ most prestigious neighborhoods.

Bordered by Ikoyi Golf Club, Microsoft Head Office and the new U.S. Consulate General, Allied Towers blends cutting-edge architecture with premium amenities.

According to the real estate firm, residents will enjoy premium amenities, including a gym, relaxation area, dedicated recreational floor, landscaped grounds and secure parking for residents.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nola Adetola, the chief executive officer of Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc, described the project as a bold new chapter in Lagos’ skyline.

“Today, as we break ground on Allied Towers, we are declaring possibility and our determination to do something meaningful with it. Together with COOPLAG, we begin a new chapter in Lagos’ skyline, in Nigeria’s housing story, and in Veritasi’s journey,” Adetola stated.

Reflecting on Veritasi’s journey, Adetola added: “Eight years ago, we looked at Nigeria’s real estate market and asked: Can we do better? That question gave birth to Veritasi Homes.

“Guided by integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, we began in 2017 with a small team and a big vision: to create developments that deliver value as reliably as they deliver shelter.”

“We envision a Veritasi that spans continents, a brand so trusted that wherever you see ‘Veritasi,’ you expect quality, innovation, and integrity. COOPLAG, we are honored to have you walk this journey with us. To our investors and future homeowners, this is your opportunity to own a share of Lagos,” he said.

In his words, Mr. Francis Adeoye, President of COOPLAG, underscored the significance of the project and the vision behind it.

According to him “Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are breaking barriers. We are laying the foundation for a future where cooperative strength meets architectural excellence, where innovation meets legacy, and where our members and stakeholders can aspire to live in spaces that reflect their values, ambitions, and achievements.

“This is the realization of a shared dream, a dream to redefine urban living and empower our members.

“For over three decades, our society, COOPLAG, has stood as a beacon of cooperative strength, financial empowerment, and community development.

“Allied Towers, situated in the heart of Ikoyi, is more than a luxury high-rise. It is a symbol of what is possible when two visionary organizations come together with a shared commitment to quality, sustainability, and community.

“I want to express our profound appreciation to Veritasi Homes, led by the dynamic Mr. Nola Adetola, for their partnership, professionalism, and shared vision. Veritasi’s reputation for delivering premium developments and driving innovation in Nigeria’s real estate sector makes them the ideal partner for this ambitious endeavour.

“Together, we are responding to the evolving needs of our members and the market. We are creating homes that offer security, prestige, and value. Homes that will stand the test of time and serve as a legacy for generations to come,” he noted.

In his remarks, Tobi Yusuff, Partner at Veritasi Homes, highlighted the groundbreaking as a reflection of Veritasi’s growth journey and its ability to earn the confidence of institutional partners like COOPLAG.

The development is being supported by a consortium of leading financial institutions, including Nova Bank, Providus Bank, Lotus Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, and FirstBank. Managing directors and senior officials of these banks, who attended the event, pledged their full support, affirming the project’s significance for Nigeria’s housing and investment landscape.

Subscribers and prospective homeowners also praised the project, reiterating their confidence in Veritasi Homes and COOPLAG to deliver Allied Towers as promised, both on time and to the highest standard of excellence.

Temitope Runsewe, Chief Executive Officer of Dutum Construction, whose firm serves as the project’s construction partner, stressed that safety and engineering excellence will guide every stage of Allied Towers.

Veritasi Homes has continued to set the pace in Africa’s real estate sector through its innovative and value-driven approach.

Recognised by the Financial Times as one of the continent’s fastest-growing businesses, Veritasi remains the only Nigerian real estate firm to earn a place on the prestigious list.

In just seven years, the company has delivered over 1,000 homes, launched 12 landmark projects across Lagos and Abuja—including the celebrated Camberwall Advantage series—and served more than 2,500 clients, many from the diaspora. The company also holds double ratings from DataPro and GCR, a milestone that highlights its credibility, financial strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class properties.