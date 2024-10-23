For over five years, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has remained steadfast in its mission to transform Gombe State, shifting the developmental narrative through deliberate and visionary governance.

Guided by a well-defined roadmap, the administration has undertaken transformative projects across multiple sectors, in line with its agenda to promote sustainable development.

A cornerstone of this transformation has been Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s strategic use of partnerships with donor agencies and development partners, leveraging counterpart funding to implement key programmes in social, economic, and human capital development. This approach ensures that both the state government and development partners pool financial and technical resources to deliver impactful results.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has not only embraced these partnerships but has also sustained an unwavering commitment to counterpart funding to unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

One of the most significant outcomes of this collaborative approach was the completion of the 7.8-kilometer Gombe State University-Malam Inna-Kagarawal gully erosion control project under the defunct Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), a World Bank-funded programme. Prior to this intervention, the gully had caused untold damage to lives, property, and infrastructure. The project’s successful implementation has not only saved lives but also restored critical urban landscapes and enhanced the quality of life for residents.

Building on this success, the Gombe State Government’s partnership with ACReSAL (the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes project), another World Bank-supported initiative, is currently delivering another ambitious project.

The 21-kilometre Federal College of Education (Tech) Gombe-Malam Inna erosion control project—valued at ₦12 billion—aims to halt a massive gully that threatens several communities within Gombe metropolis. The project’s scale has garnered national attention, earning praise from the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund for the foresight and impact of the intervention.

In a bold move to consolidate these gains, the State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, recently approved about ₦2.9 billion in counterpart funding for 12 development partners. This decision reflects the administration’s determination to further advance key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, water resources, energy, and infrastructure.