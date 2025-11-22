Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Senate Committee on Information as part of the ongoing review of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

The governor, represented by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced this on Saturday at the 2nd Annual National Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) held in Kano. The event had the theme: “Broadcasting Ethics and Professionalism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Dawakin Tofa said the memorandum was developed after wide consultations with media professionals, legal experts and civil society groups, noting that the document sought to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to tackle misinformation, unethical practices and unregulated online content, particularly in political and religious broadcasting.

“At the 2025 Africa Summit in Lagos, His Excellency challenged the NBC to set higher standards for censorship, review and regulation of online content that shapes public opinion and sometimes inflames tensions,” he said.

He explained that the memo outlined key areas requiring legislative attention, including digital broadcasting regulation, ethical benchmarks for political and religious content, protection of journalists, adoption of global best practices in the AI era and stiffer penalties for harmful broadcasting.

According to him, Governor Yusuf’s engagement in national media reforms reflects his commitment to building a responsible, ethical and future-ready broadcast sector.

Dawakin Tofa also highlighted recognitions the governor has received from professional bodies such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), LEADERSHIP Media Group, This Nigeria Newspapers and African Heritage Magazine.

He noted that the administration has made significant investments in media development, including budgetary prioritisation for the sector, expanded allocations in the proposed N1.368 trillion 2026 budget and foreign postgraduate sponsorships for Kano students.

Other interventions include the revitalisation of media-related institutions such as the Institute of Development Journalism, Institute of Film Production and Institute of Information Technology in Kura, which he said are now fully functional.

The governor’s spokesman urged media practitioners to uphold professionalism and ethical standards, stressing that the integrity of information remains central to national cohesion.