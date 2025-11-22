Schneider Electric said the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming data centres requirements across Nigeria, urging stakeholders to redesign infrastructure for higher density, improved efficiency, and stronger resilience.

With generative AI tools becoming mainstream across banking, telecoms, healthcare, manufacturing, and government, the company warns that traditional facilities are not equipped to meet the emerging demands of AI training and inferencing.

In a new research, the company stated that AI is driving one of the most significant shifts the global IT industry has ever seen. Large models require enormous computational power, pushing energy consumption and thermal loads far beyond conventional norms.

Yet while global conversations often focus on the intensive process of AI model training, the true business value will be unlocked through inferencing, the stage where AI makes predictions or decisions in real time.

Schneider Electric highlights that the two AI workloads have vastly different implications for infrastructure: AI training involves teaching models with massive datasets, requiring racks of GPU servers operating as unified clusters that often exceed 100 kW per rack.

This places extreme pressure on power, cooling, and electrical architecture. Liquid cooling methods such as direct-to-chip and rear-door heat exchangers are no longer optional but essential.

AI inferencing, on the other hand, is where AI is deployed across real-world applications — from fraud detection in banking to diagnostics in healthcare or real-time analytics in retail and logistics.

While traditionally less energy-intensive than training, inferencing workloads in Nigeria are growing more complex, with some advanced workloads reaching 40–80 kW per rack.

Because inferencing is deployed everywhere, in the public cloud, colocation facilities, corporate data centers, and increasingly at the edge, Schneider Electric believes this stage will define Nigeria’s digital economy over the next decade.

Based on global benchmarks and emerging patterns in Africa’s digital infrastructure market, Schneider Electric projects the following distribution for new Nigerian data centers builds by 2030: 25 percent supporting < 40 kW per rack for lightweight inference; 50 percent supporting 40–80 kW per rack for mixed inference and training; and 25 percent exceeding 100 kW per rack for large-scale training clusters

These shifts, the company says, demand new thinking around power distribution, cooling systems, network interconnects, and software orchestration.

Many Nigerian businesses start their AI journey in the cloud due to rapid scalability and mature ecosystems. However, sustained inference at scale requires high-performance GPU servers, intelligent workload orchestration, and advanced energy-efficient cooling.

Nigeria’s heavily regulated sectors — banking, healthcare, financial services — increasingly need low-latency, locally controlled inference environments. Schneider Electric notes that a rack deployed at 20 kW today may need to double its capacity within two years, making modular designs essential.

Nigeria’s growing smart retail, telecom, manufacturing, and mobility sectors are driving AI closer to the data source. Edge locations face tight constraints on power, space, and cooling, requiring compact, rugged, and efficient designs that can deliver consistent performance despite environmental pressures.

Schneider Electric stresses that operators must match infrastructure design to expected rack density and workload type: For AI Training: Support for >100 kW per rack density, Liquid cooling adoption, Scalable electrical architectures, and high-performance networking for GPU clusters

For AI Inferencing: 40–80 kW rack capability, Hot/cold aisle containment with potential upgrades to liquid cooling, Intelligent power distribution units (PDUs), and Optimized models that reduce energy consumption

Schneider Electric emphasizes that the growing complexity of AI workloads makes software-driven infrastructure management more critical than ever. Solutions such as DCIM, EPMS, BMS, and digital electrical design tools are now foundational for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, failure prevention, and capacity planning.

Country President, Ajibola Akindele, Schneider Electric, West Africa reinforced this message saying: “Software is no longer a background tool for data centers in Nigeria. It is the intelligence that allows operators to anticipate changes in demand, optimize energy use, and ensure resilient performance even in the face of power constraints.”

He added that as AI evolves, Nigerian operators will need automated systems that reduce downtime, improve power efficiency, and enable data centers to scale without sacrificing reliability. According to him, adopting software-driven intelligence is central to aligning AI growth with Nigeria’s long-term sustainability ambitions.

Schneider Electric has identified three major trends Nigerian operators must prepare for: More complex models with multimodal capabilities will increase power density even for inference.

A shift toward low-latency, on-site inference will drive more high-density deployments in colocation and edge environments; and Rapid growth of AI-as-a-Service will require modular, scalable infrastructure capable of supporting diverse workloads from multiple clients.

Schneider Electric has urged data centers operators, cloud service providers, and public-sector stakeholders to take a proactive approach. Rather than building for scale alone, Nigerian infrastructure must be designed around density, flexibility, and long-term efficiency.

“By integrating intelligence across power, cooling, and monitoring systems, operators will be better positioned to support today’s AI workloads and the more complex applications to come,” Ajibola Akindele said.