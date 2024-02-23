Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, ‘Seyi Makinde, has debunked claims that the 36 state governors have received N30 billion each from the federal government to address the problem of food crisis.

The governor who stated this on Thursday, in Iseyin, where he commissioned the newly-renovated multi-billion naira Iseyin Central Mosque facilitated by legal icon Ahmed Raji, SAN, described the religious harmony in Oyo State as exemplary.

Makinde declared that there was no truth in the claim by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio that states of the federation got additional N30 billion each outside of their statutory revenue allocations, to address food insecurity in their states.

Oyo State, he said, did not receive any N30 billion from the FIRS or the federal government, adding that his government has been and will always be open and transparent to the people of the state.

Makinde, who is also Oyo State governor, added that he had been doing everything possible to cushion the effect of the economic hardship on the people.

He urged leaders to instil confidence and hope in the citizenry in this trying time rather than indulging in blame games.

He added that apart from Oyo State not getting N30 billion from any agency or department of the federal government, he could say the same for his fellow governors as vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Makinde decried Akpabio’s reliance on unverified reports, clarifying that it was impossible for states to get funds from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), since all revenues go into the Federation Account and belong to the federal government, states and the local governments.

According to Makinde, the only fund that Oyo State got from the federal government outside of statutory allocation was N2 billion out of the N5 billion promised to all states in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that the federal government had even been asking for the refund of the N2 billion.

He said: “So, if the Senate President, who is the number three citizen in this country, could be quoting an unverified report, people are looking at us as leaders. This is the period that we are supposed to give confidence to our people. It is not the period to start playing politics or to start looking for scapegoats.

“We need to engage with our people. If our policies are not working, we need to listen to the people and amend. So, if the Number Three Citizen had nothing but unverified report, why did he need to say it? Does his statement give confidence to the people or solve the problem of hunger and anger in the land?

“Let me say it clearly: as for Oyo State and for most of my colleagues, there is nothing like N30 billion given to states for food security and I stand to be challenged,’’ he said.