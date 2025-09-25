A governorship hopeful in Nasarawa State for the 2027 general election, Sadiq Osude, has called on global investors to invest in the North Central state with diverse resources for its deserved progress.

Osude, who made the call when he pitched a new model of governance to global investors during a gathering at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), sought capital investments for Nasarawa.

In a statement by his media office yesterday, Osude reeled out a data-driven plan to transform the state, which he described as an “underdeveloped frontier.”

He highlighted Nasarawa’s potential, including its abundant solid minerals, expansive arable land and its unique advantage of bordering Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Osude said his ambition was not simply a conventional political campaign but a platform to attract and manage investment, with a focus on local value creation rather than raw resource export.

He cited his track record, which includes providing vocational training to 6,000 individuals and scholarships to 1,200 youths, as proof of his capacity to execute projects.

The aspirant told the multinational audience from over 20 countries, that his approach was anchored in “capital mobilisation as statecraft.”

He urged delegates to “begin dialogues now” to co-create projects and “share in the value uplift,” outlining collaboration opportunities in agro-industrial value chains, infrastructure development and clean energy.

“The Dubai session was met with serious interest from some investors, with a number of them now planning due diligence trips to Nigeria. Others were already exploring pilot projects in agribusiness or joint ventures with the SOS Foundation,” the statement added.