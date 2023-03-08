With just about three days to March 11 2023, the day of reckoning beckons as the electorate in Gombe State are bracing up to cast their votes overwhelmingly and unassailably for Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for a second term in office. The people of the Jewel in the Savannah seem to be burning in an unquenchable desire to show their deep appreciation to the governor for his unprecedented achievements and for continuity of good governance and credible leadership.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Governor Inuwa has had an eventful and achievements-ladden first term in office.

For opposition parties in Gombe, just like the soothsayer warned Julius in Shakespeare’s famous play, they too could as well beware of “the Ides of March”, because the balance of political terror is in favour of Governor Inuwa and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). This is certainly so because many things will surely count for the good of His Excellency at this Saturday’s election regardless of what happened at the presidential election penultimate Saturday.

First is his integrity. For those who are on the side of good, as opposed to the profligate citizens who believe that politics and politicians are all about money sharing, Inuwa will be their choice. These are both men and women; young and old from diverse backgrounds who are living right and desire sincere socio-economic advancement of Gombe State.

They have been positively touched by many reforms of the last three and a half years of Inuwa Yahaya’s administration. For them continuity is non negotiable.

Apart from Inuwa Yahaya’s integrity which the President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised to high heavens during his Presidential Elections Campaign in Gombe, Governor Yahaya is the most experienced among the three top Governorship candidates.He has come a long way.He had drunk from the political cup of the masters in the game.He knows the terrain so well and by far the candidate with the most cult-like followership.

Now, let’s come up with his achievements which have brought fame and world acclamation to him and by extension Gombe State.

Health projects and programs initiated successful by Dan Majen Gombe is what got him an invitation to the prestigious Chattam House in the United Kingdom to share his universal health coverage on the world stage.He has given Gombe State 3 General world standard hospitals located in the three Senatorial Districts in the state.These hospitals are well equipped.Ambulance services are available in all the wards in the state.Fatalities especially during childbirth has been reduced to about 1%.The GOHEALTH program is simply pleasant.It is a contributory package that gives citizens access to good medicare with just a token.

His citizens welfare and empowerment package is very commendable.Most of the trade association have benefitted from his consistent empowerment programmes,GOCARES.

In the area of economic development,Inuwa Yahaya has been a trailblazer.Within his first term in office,he has given Gombe State the first ever Development Plan.It is a 10-Year Plan called DEVAGOM.It is a comprehensive blueprint for a 360degree development of the Jewel in the Savannah.With Devagom Gombe State can never be backward again economically.

He initiated Gombe’s first ever industrial park, Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa.This is a 1000 hectares land industrial cluster for various businesses with all the amenities of business success in place.

GOINVEST is Gombe State Investment Forum.It is also a first for the state.This forum brought not less than 10 signed memorandum of understanding between investors and the Government of Gombe State.

Under him,the much anticipated oil exploration of the Kolmani Oil Field has been flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari.This is quite historic.

Gombe State won the Best State in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.An award that was personally presented to Governor Inuwa Yahaya by no less a person than Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President.

He has put smiles on retirees by not owing them a dime throughout his three years in office.Rather he has paid up almost 65percent of the over 17billion Naira salaries pension and gratuities left behind by his predecessor.

Education has taken a front burner under governor Inuwa Yahaya.He has increased budget for education by over 60%.He has brought back to school more than 350000 out-of school-children.

He has constructed or renovated over 1300 classrooms and employed over 1000 teachers.The overall academic performance of Gombe State students in WAEC and NECO has moved up from 27% in 2019 to 87% in 2022.

He has brought technology to governance and in the process made civil service administration seamless and corruption free.

His grandplan for Gombe is to make it Nigeria’s best investment destination.

If the electorate desire the best for this state adjudged as the safest place in North East Nigeria with the best managed diversity composition,then Inuwa Yahaya is the candidate to vote.

He has brought the diverse people of the State to dine peacefully with one another. Muslims and Christians; There are both Yoruba and Igbo in his government. Women,youth and the physically challenged all have a place in Inuwa Yahaya’s team. He is a friend of all.

The integrity, experience, outstanding performance and above all a ground swell of goodwill stands Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya shoulder higher than other candidates at this Saturday’s election. Insha Allah victory is sure for him.

– Misill is the director-general, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe