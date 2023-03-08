An Abuja-based civil society organization, Votes Must Count International Initiative (VMCII), has called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election over allegations that the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, did not comply with the law in the collation and announcement of results.

Speaking to Journalists at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Country Director, VMCII, Dr Barry Avotu said, “We in VMCII reject the outcome of the elections as released by INEC, the elections must be cancelled and should not be allowed to stand, because the elections were characterized by irregularities.”

He noted that INEC did not follow the guidelines of the 2022 electoral act, and as such cannot declare a winner because the elections were flawed.

Speaking further Dr Avotu said “INEC refused to follow the rules of the game,which provides that the results of votes cast were expected be uploaded in realtime. These are election irregularities that provided the platform for election rigging.

“As a democracy crusader group,we are using this opportunity to seek redress and urge that a new electoral calendar be drawn up that will provide a sound electoral process, in which results shall reflect the choice of the Nigerian people.”

He added that from the findings of VMCII, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi,won the February 25 presidential elections, and therefore called on INEC to upload the original election results obtained from the BVAS, and declare Obi as winner of the election.