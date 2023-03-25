The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed next week Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 29, 30 and 31, 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to governors and deputy governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect.

The presentation of the certificates, according to the Commission, will be held in INEC offices in each State of the Federation

This was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Saturday, signed by the national Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Festus Okoye, titled: “Issuance of Certificate of Return for State Elections”.

Okoye said by the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission met today, Saturday 25th March 2023 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections conducted by the Commission on 18th March 2023.

“The Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation.”

Consequently, Okoye said specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries of INEC in the various States.