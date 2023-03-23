A group, Repentant Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), propaganda machinery in Plateau State has confessed being sponsored to run an evil campaign against the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

The group said the mission of its sponsors was to ensure that Yilwatda did not win last Saturday governorship election.

The leader of the group Habila Joseph made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen at Azi Nyako Youth Centre in Jos yesterday.

According to him, they feel it is expedient and necessary to come out and talk in order to purge and relieve their conscience of the moral burden they have placed upon themselves through the perpetuation of evil propaganda against Yilwatda which skewed the minds of the people of the state against him.

Habila said as a matter of fact and without any fear of indictment, reprimand or arrest by the security agencies they want to bring to public knowledge that they became willing tools and agents of blackmail and character assassination in the hands of the PDP to bring down the most qualified and formidable candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda of the APC.

He said, “regrettably and shamefully too, we were given inducements and the necessary backing to publish all forms of falsehood especially in the social media portraying Nentawe as an agent of the Hausa-Fulani.”

He pointed out that it would also be mind boggling and surprising to some to ask why coming at this time to make such startling revelations when the election is all over, adding that the elections might have been over but the mental torture they are going through seem to have just began looking at the number of innocent Christians who might have believed the false propaganda which we made them believe.

Habila said, “Consequently my friends and I in this obnoxious and wicked assignment, feel there is no reason for jubilations having known fully what transpired before and during the election. Worst of all is the kind of massive rigging and result manipulations that characterised the outcome of the election in some parts of the state particularly in Mangu and Jos- South local government areas.”

He also added that they want to make it abundantly clear that should the need arises, they will be willing to mention names of sponsors of this distardly act, saying they will also tell the world all the mouth-watering promises made to them in the event PDP won the governorship election.