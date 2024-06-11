Ad

There have been widespread defacements and vandalism of billboards belonging to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, by suspected thugs. The billboards are located in Benin City, the state capital.

The billboards at several major intersections, including Asoro Bus Stop, UNIBEN Ekenwan Campus, Agboma junction at Ekenwan road, and Akenzuwa after Stadium Road Junction, were found damaged, according to eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence reviewed by LEADERSHIP.

A member of the PDP’s Media Directorate in the Edo State Campaign Council, speaking anonymously, because he was not authorized to do so, stated that the vandalism had been ongoing for months since Ighodalo won the PDP primary election in February.

“They have been damaging Dr. Asue’s billboards since immediately after he won the PDP primaries in February, but the man is a very calm man. They are even destroying cars with AI stickers around Upper Sakponba,” the source said. “When we wanted to shout to the press, he told us to report to the relevant authorities and replace the billboards. Even now, we have been told not to react so we do not heat up the polity,” the source said.

The source declined to name any suspect, stating, “we have our suspicions, but mentioning names will just heighten tensions in the state. We have reported to the authorities. Let them investigate and bring the culprits to book.”

Ad More Details

Dr. Ighodalo is yet to comment directly on the vandalism. The PDP governorship candidate, according to his aides, has been on campaign trail and that his singular focus was on how to move the largest amount of Edolites into prosperity.

He was said to have appealed to political parties and their candidates not to destroy the state and institutions because of politics.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Edo State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.